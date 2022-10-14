Versasec Delivers Version 6.5 of Credential Management System
Version 6.5 of Versasec’s award-winning credential management system expands its identity providers to include Okta identity platform, and extends the functionality of the macOS self-service application.
Stockholm, Sweden, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Versasec, the established global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) software, today announced the release of a new version of its credential management system, vSEC:CMS. Version 6.5 enables organizations to centrally manage their users’ FIDO credentials in the Okta Identity Platform as an integrated part of the credential orchestration. vSEC:CMS, is available on-prem, and as a managed service through vSEC:CLOUD with premium support.
Versasec provides highly secure, versatile, and powerful systems for end-to-end credential orchestration. In an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, cyber threats, and legacy authenticators, Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security implementation to build a zero-trust architecture.
“Integration between Versasec and Okta identity platform is a major step forward in our FIDO management journey. Now our joint customers can benefit from fully orchestrating the lifecycle of both FIDO and PKI modern authentication devices. It enables a complete zero-trust ecosystem with phishing-resistant technologies, and provides a cost-effective system by reducing operational costs,” announced William Houry, VP of Global Sales at Versasec.
Okta, a leading identity platform, verifies identity allowing users to login into various internal and third-party applications using existing enterprise credentials. Now Versasec customers using FIDO credentials can enroll their users into the Okta Identity Platform from Versasec, streamlining the lifecycle processes.
Additionally, macOS users can now reissue certificates for their tokens and smart cards. The new functionality removes the need for users to visit an office or ship their credentials for renewal. Users can now complete the renewal process independent of time and place, saving time and resources.
Version 6.5 also incorporates a variety of enhancements, updates, and automated tasks, including:
- Regular user accounts can now be remotely upgraded to administrator accounts, “Operators.”
- Migration from Thales SAM now also includes migration of archived keys.
- vSEC:CMS keystore support added for AES master keys.
- Added option to use single wire mode and Duali coupler with Entrust Datacard CR805 smart card printers.
- PIN configuration updates on the Thales MD 940 smart cards.
Versasec offers migration paths to facilitate the process from third-party credential management systems, including, Thales SAM, Microsoft MIM/FIM CM, and Gemalto DAS/EIAdmin 100. For further assistance, customers can access the Versasec Support Team.
Contact
VersasecContact
Gabriela Peralta
+1 (855) 655-6281
https://versasec.com
