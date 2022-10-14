Thrivous Releases Serenity Nightly Nootropic Formula 3
Orem, UT, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has released Serenity Nightly Nootropic Formula 3 with KSM-66® Ashwagandha. Serenity is the advanced nootropic supplement that Thrivous develops to enhance relaxation, sleep, and next-day focus.
Serenity combines nootropic nutrients with the highest levels of evidence and the greatest magnitudes of effect, based on the best available science. The formula provides clinical doses of the following nutrients:
- KSM-66® Ashwagandha (New)
- L Theanine
- Magnesium Glycinate
- Melatonin
"Serenity has long been one of my personal favorites, both for sleep and potential anti-aging benefits," said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous.
"I also love hearing from our customers who report that Serenity helps them fall asleep quicker, and sleep more deeply and longer. What a difference that makes the next day. And those benefits accumulate over time to improve every aspect of life."
KSM-66® Ashwagandha
Each serving of Serenity Nightly Nootropic Formula 3 provides a clinical dose of Ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb. Multiple human studies show that supplementation promotes relaxation, among other health and performance benefits.
Serenity Formula 3 now provides the KSM-66® brand of Ashwagandha. It is the most clinically-studied and highest concentration full spectrum extract of Ashwagandha on the market.
Complementary Nootropic Nutrients
Each serving of Serenity Nightly Nootropic also provides clinical doses of L-Theanine, Magnesium Glycinate, and Melatonin.
L-Theanine is an amino acid found in various herbs. Multiple human studies show that supplementation promotes relaxation.
Magnesium Glycinate is an essential dietary mineral reacted with an amino acid. Multiple human studies show that supplementation promotes relaxation and enhances sleep quality.
Melatonin is a bioidentical hormone. Multiple human studies show that supplementation promotes sleep. Multiple human studies also show that long-term supplementation is generally safe.
Science, Quality, and Transparency
Nootropics are cognitive technology. They support healthy brain function and enhance mental ability. In pursuit of its mission, Thrivous develops advanced nootropic supplements with exceptional science, rigorous quality, and total transparency. Serenity is one of several nootropics that Thrivous develops.
Thrivous develops formulas based on the best scientific evidence from placebo-controlled human studies – the gold standard of health science. In consultation with an advisor board of physicians and scientists, Thrivous performs extensive analysis of decades of clinical research from scientists around the world. Algorithms rank hundreds of nutrients by parameters that include evidence, safety, and efficacy. And formulas incorporate only the highest-ranked nutrients and doses.
Thrivous supplements pass through multiple rounds of rigorous quality control. Suppliers test each nutrient for identity, potency, and safety from harmful microbes and heavy metals. Third-party labs test each nutrient and their combination to double- and triple-check quality and safety. And manufacturing follows strict GMP regulation from the FDA at audited and certified facilities in the United States.
Thrivous is committed to total transparency, making all science and quality documentation completely open source. Each supplement webpage provides a prominent link to download a summary of clinical studies, which summarizes and links to all scientific studies on which the supplement formula is based. Each supplement webpage also provides a prominent link to download a certificate of analysis and quality, which includes all documentation from suppliers, third-party labs, and manufacturing.
About Thrivous
Thrivous is the human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. Thrivous develops nootropics to enhance cognition and geroprotectors to combat aging. Each nutrient and each dose is based on multiple human studies. And its rigorous quality control is completely open source. For more information, contact support@thrivous.com.
About KSM-66®
KSM-66® is the most clinically-studied and highest concentration full spectrum extract of Ashwagandha on the market. KSM-66® is a registered trademark of Ixoreal Biomed Inc. Use of this product may be protected by one or more U.S. patents and other international patents.
