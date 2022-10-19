DecenterAds Attended DMEXCO 2022
Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference, or DMEXCO, is a leading digital marketing & tech event in Europe. This year, it was held on September 20 & 21 in Cologne, Germany. DecenterAds spent two insightful days at the conference.
singapore, Singapore, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DMEXCO 2022 covered many topics — from insights on precise targeting, and digital TV industry opportunities to the global take on CTV in Europe, the new era of cookies, fraud reduction progress, and so on.
The conference participants got an opportunity to listen to incredible speakers from the industry's leading companies: Shanine Chaudhry from Kantar, Carol Starr from Pluto TV, Ad Science's Yannis Dosios, Samsung Ads' Christian Russ', Simon Halstead from Yahoo, Rasmus Giese from United Internet Media GmbH, Grant Simmons from Kochava, and many other inspiring speakers from the programmatic advertising niche.
A moment to catch a breath was VideoWeek & DMEXCO's networking dinner, which provided an excellent opportunity to unwind between the first and second days of the conference. DecenterAds's Business Development Manager and Team Lead, attending the conference, enjoyed the night along with new partners and friends from the industry.
DecenterAds will use the DMEXCO 2022 networking and learnings to improve its demand-side and supply-side platforms. The company is open to new opportunities and partnerships — the offers are welcome at support@decenterads.com.
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51, Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
