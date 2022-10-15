Magnus Ventures Launches Its Second Fund at GITEX Global & North Star Following the Close of the M-1 Fund to Back Overlooked Founders and Markets in MENAP

Based across the region, Magnus Ventures supports ambitious founders at a pre-seed & early-stage, typically with a first investment up to $500k. The firm takes a unique approach, committed to making VC accessible to the entrepreneurial talent that is often overlooked and underfunded, aiming to support breakthrough and game-changing ideas. Founded by Ashraf Kalim and Zain Moosa, the firm bets on over 20 years of combined experience in angel & venture capital investing globally.