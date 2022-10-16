"The Ortho Show" Features Dr. Pete Edwards & Prescribe FIT, Discusses Orthopedic Weight Loss

Dr. Edwards, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, joined Dr. Sigman on "The Ortho Show" podcast to discuss his unique approach to his patients' health. In partnership with Prescribe FIT, Dr. Edwards utilizes root cause medicine, whole person health, and preventative weight loss to improve his patients' orthopedic health.