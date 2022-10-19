Fright Knight Legend, Latest Beat ‘Em Up Adventure Game from LunarEx Games, Debuts on Steam
Woodstock, GA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LunarEx Games today announces the Steam release of Fright Night Legend, an action-packed beat 'em-up adventure game published by solo game developer Marcel Rosado. The self-published feat comes to Steam on November 23. Whimsical, challenging, and perfect for playing with friends on local and online co-op play, this unique fantasy game features epic narration with three playable characters.
In Fright Night Legend, players embark on a thrilling journey to save the cursed Kingdom of Brightmore. With playful narration from the Wizard, players fight their way through hordes of enemies, avoid traps and collect gems scattered throughout the land while the legendary story unfolds.
“I can’t wait for the Steam community to dive into this special game,” said solo developer Marcel Rosado. “It’s everything I love about gaming - charming, challenging, and an incredibly fun way to link up with friends.”
Key game features include:
· Up to 3 playable heroes with unique abilities and special attacks
· Ability tests to avoid traps along the way
· A groovy retrowave soundtrack
· Voice narration and epic storytelling throughout the game
· Challenging yet delightful BOSS fights with a quirky personality
Game playability details include:
· Single Player: Keyboard or Joystick
· Local Co-Op mode: Up to 3 players with Joystick
· Online Co-Op mode: Up to 3 players
More details are available at Fright Knight Legend website.
View the game trailer on YouTube.
About LunarEx Games:
Since 2013, LunarEx Games has been making app/games for iOS and Android, mainly focusing on Augmented Reality Apps for mobile. In 2022, LunarEx Games will be releasing it’s first game for the PC platform, Fright Knight Legend, which spent 2 years in development.
For more information
Media Contact: Marcel Rosado
