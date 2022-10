Please Join McCloskey Partners, LLC in Welcoming Kimberly Wiseman to the Team

Chalfont, PA, October 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- McCloskey Partners, LLC is excited to announce that Kimberly Wiseman joined the McCloskey Partners team on October 3, 2022 as a Human Resources Business Partner Consultant.Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Jacksonville State University.Kim has 12 years of Human Resources experience spanning multiple industries including Hospitality, E-Commerce, Heavy Civil Construction and Avionics.A strong employee advocacy background makes Kim an excellent HR Business Partner with a unique ability to help business owners and managers work through difficult employee issues while providing employees with a roadmap to success.Want to congratulate Kim? Reach out to her at kim@mccloskeypartners.com.