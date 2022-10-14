Please Join McCloskey Partners, LLC in Welcoming Kimberly Wiseman to the Team
Chalfont, PA, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- McCloskey Partners, LLC is excited to announce that Kimberly Wiseman joined the McCloskey Partners team on October 3, 2022 as a Human Resources Business Partner Consultant.
Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Jacksonville State University.
Kim has 12 years of Human Resources experience spanning multiple industries including Hospitality, E-Commerce, Heavy Civil Construction and Avionics.
A strong employee advocacy background makes Kim an excellent HR Business Partner with a unique ability to help business owners and managers work through difficult employee issues while providing employees with a roadmap to success.
Want to congratulate Kim? Reach out to her at kim@mccloskeypartners.com.
www.mccloskeypartners.com
Categories