Jasmine Sherman to Bring Universal Healthcare to America
Jasmine Sherman 2024 Presidential Candidate releases their Universal Healthcare Policy.
Charlotte, NC, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The first presidential contender to present a comprehensive health care plan that addresses all Americans' medical requirements, including dental and vision care, is Jasmine Sherman from the Unicorn Party.
The policy gives people a chance to learn the terminology, review a snapshot of the country's healthcare system, and lists the care, cost, and execution within a Sherman administration. More importantly, the policy details recruitment goals for medical staff and objects to provide equitable care to marginalized groups.
To learn more about the Jasmine Sherman campaign or read the policy(s), please visit fatsocialist.com or send an email to officialaccount@fatsocialist.com.
Contact:
Nisha Gooch
officialaccount@fatsocialist.com
803-847-5520
www.jasminesherman2024.com/
