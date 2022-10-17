Cinemmatique Studios in Association with Ginasys826 & StepNow Productions, Announce the Premiere Film, “His Truth, Her Truth, The Truth"
Dallas, TX, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cinemmatique Studios in association with Ginasys826 & StepNow Productions are proud to announce the premiere of the film, “His Truth, Her Truth, The Truth,” an independent film, starring Henry Okigbo, Haley Perry and Missy Lee. The film was directed by Emmanuel Ndejito.
“His Truth, Her Truth, The Truth” is the story of young, wealthy real estate developer Narese Washington who is used to living life on his own terms. As he embarks on a journey of self discovery, he struggles with his truth on the road to redemption.
Henry Okigbo stars in this movie as a follow-up to his appearance in the popular WASHED series on Amazon Prime and Low-Key Hustle on For Us By Us Network. This is an intriguing look into the effects that abuse and neglecting to address mental health have within the family dynamic and the Black community.
This highly anticipated film was adapted from the original stage play of the same name.
