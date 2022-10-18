The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Phoenix MSA
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group arranges the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage.
Phoenix, AZ, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Buckeye, Arizona. The boat & RV storage facility sold October 7, 2022. The property spans just under two acres and provides 101 spaces of boat & RV storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “At the Gorden Group, we fuel exceptional life stories, and the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage is another great example. The Seller accepted an offer and enjoyed a 37 day escrow. It was a pleasure for us to represent the Sellers in this transaction and be part of their story as they sold this property to pursue other endeavors. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Categories