Coin Displays Honors a Hero, Hershel "Woody" Williams
Miami, FL, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Coin Displays has created this custom coin display, made exclusively for the Woody Williams Foundation to showcase their unique challenge coin. Woody himself designed the coin, so they wanted to create a display that would accentuate the beautiful design and shape of the coin without hindering any of its details. One side is engraved with "Medal of Honor Recipient and Hershel 'Woody' Williams," while the other side bears an engraved famous quote from Woody, "The Cause is Greater than I."
Coin Displays supports the foundation through the creation of their unique replicas. The Foundation encourages, with the assistance of the American public and community leaders, establishing permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in communities throughout the United States. The impact of the Foundation's work helps to raise public awareness about Gold Star Families' enduring sacrifice and the ultimate sacrifice made by their Loved Ones.
Honoring this Hero and supporting the Woody Williams Foundation is the reason Coin Displays created this piece along with their other replicas. Visit their site at http://www.coindisplays.com to learn more.
