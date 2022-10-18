"Dying Art" by Joe Kilgore Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of "Dying Art" by Joe Kilgore. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
"Dying Art" is the story of Brig Ellis, a new age private investigator with old school values. When he gets a call from an old flame seeking protection for her husband, he agrees to help. Seems the hubby is an artist whose star is ascending. What Brig doesn’t know, until he makes contact with the couple, is that the artist paints with the cremated ashes of human remains. While the painter’s profile is rising, so too is the number of people less than thrilled with what he is doing—and some of them are determined to stop him one way or another.
Ellis soon finds himself in the middle of multiple bizarre events. While he struggles to keep the detractors at a distance, the artist safe, and the old flame from igniting a new spark while he looks for a potential killer and wrestles with his own convictions about the moral conundrums surrounding this fascinating, but questionable form of Dying Art.
Hollywood Book Reviews says, "'Dying Art' is a book that I will not forget, and anyone who is willing to dig into their darkness a little bit will be sure to enjoy it just as much as I did. A never-ending clueless 'game of Clue,' Dying Art will keep mystery buffs transfixed to the very end. Kilgore writes with a chilling prose that could easily leave any reader on the edge of their seats."
Joe Kilgore has won awards for his novels, novellas, screenplays, and short stories. Prior to writing for page and screen, Joe had a long and successful career in advertising where his television and radio commercials, plus magazine and newspaper ads, won local, regional, and international awards for some of the world’s largest corporations.
"Dying Art," 238 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-156-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
"Dying Art" is the story of Brig Ellis, a new age private investigator with old school values. When he gets a call from an old flame seeking protection for her husband, he agrees to help. Seems the hubby is an artist whose star is ascending. What Brig doesn’t know, until he makes contact with the couple, is that the artist paints with the cremated ashes of human remains. While the painter’s profile is rising, so too is the number of people less than thrilled with what he is doing—and some of them are determined to stop him one way or another.
Ellis soon finds himself in the middle of multiple bizarre events. While he struggles to keep the detractors at a distance, the artist safe, and the old flame from igniting a new spark while he looks for a potential killer and wrestles with his own convictions about the moral conundrums surrounding this fascinating, but questionable form of Dying Art.
Hollywood Book Reviews says, "'Dying Art' is a book that I will not forget, and anyone who is willing to dig into their darkness a little bit will be sure to enjoy it just as much as I did. A never-ending clueless 'game of Clue,' Dying Art will keep mystery buffs transfixed to the very end. Kilgore writes with a chilling prose that could easily leave any reader on the edge of their seats."
Joe Kilgore has won awards for his novels, novellas, screenplays, and short stories. Prior to writing for page and screen, Joe had a long and successful career in advertising where his television and radio commercials, plus magazine and newspaper ads, won local, regional, and international awards for some of the world’s largest corporations.
"Dying Art," 238 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-156-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories