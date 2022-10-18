"A Tale of Two Villains: Theme and Symbolism in Dracula and the Harry Potter Saga" Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "A Tale of Two Villains: Theme and Symbolism in Dracula and the Harry Potter Saga," by Calvin Cherry. The book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
The millions of fans of Dracula and Harry Potter consist of all ages and varied enthusiasm, ranging from a curious reader or leisure cinema observer to seriously devoted academic scholars. However, followers of each universe have been chiefly segregated – rarely mingling apart from an occasional culture convention, dominated by Star Wars, Star Trek, and Marvel heroes’ groupies. But Stoker and Rowling readers have a lot in common because Count Dracula and Lord Voldemort have much in common. These two internationally acclaimed bestselling novels possess a remarkable kinship.
Prepare to be delightfully surprised to discover that the godfather of all vampires and the infamous dark wizard share a deep character bond that goes far beyond the title ‘monster.’ Be intrigued to uncover what a coffin and a horcrux share or to dig further to unearth that the often-overlooked scars which Bram Stoker wrote of in Victorian England are just as significant as those described by J.K. Rowling in the modern era. Indeed, it cannot be mere coincidence that Dracula is born in 1897 and 100 years later, Harry is too.
A Tale of Two Villains is a love letter to both sets of fans paying homage to two superb authors and their extraordinary respective works, setting both masterpieces on pedestals, side by side for the first time, exploring their similar themes, unique parallelism, and mystical symbolism. The author delves profoundly into the interesting characters, their traits, conflicts, and motivations, to show how literary art is born. This book is a must for any Stoker or Rowling fan. Calvin H. Cherry is the author of STOKER: Evolution of a Vampire and fantasy and horror scholar.
"A Tale of Two Villains: Theme and Symbolism in Dracula and the Harry Potter Saga," by Calvin Cherry, 268 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-167-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
