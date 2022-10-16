Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Missouri Self Storage Facility
Larry Goldman, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Second Attic Self Storage in St. Louis, Missouri.
Overland Park, KS, October 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Larry Goldman, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Second Attic Self Storage in St. Louis, Missouri. Second Attic Associates, LLC sold the facility to St. Charles Rock Storage, LLC. Second Attic Self Storage is an established 34,450 SF facility, with excellent visibility to both Interstate 170 and St. Charles Rock Road. The facility sits on 1.89 acres and enjoys excellent access to the entire St. Louis metro. INB Bank of Chesterfield, MO handled the financing for the buyer.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
