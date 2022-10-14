Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Long Island-Based Equipment and Service Provider
Amityville, NY, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) has acquired Coastal Fire Systems, Inc. on October 13, 2022. Founded in 2005, Coastal Fire Systems is the leading 3M™ Scott™ sales and service provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Long Island, New York.
Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES, commented, “We are excited to welcome the Coastal Fire Systems team into the MES family. With our shared values around customer service, knowledgeable sales professionals and service technicians, Coastal Fire Systems is an excellent addition to MES.” Liz Gandolfo, owner of Coastal Fire Systems remarked, “We’re proud of the Coastal Fire legacy. We feel confident that our team is in good hands and are excited to bring additional product lines and capabilities to our valued and loyal customers.”
About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Established in 2001, Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service industry, including 3M Scott, Honeywell, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, 5.11 Tactical and many more. With the largest network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians in the industry and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment.
