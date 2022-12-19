Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arizona Self Storage Facility
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Buckeye, Arizona.
Phoenix, AZ, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Buckeye, Arizona. The boat & RV storage facility sold October 7, 2022. The property spans just under two acres and provides 101 spaces of boat & RV storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “At the Gorden Group, we fuel exceptional life stories, and the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage is another great example. The Seller accepted an offer and enjoyed a 37-day escrow. It was a pleasure for us to represent the Sellers in this transaction and be part of their story as they sold this property to pursue other endeavors. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “At the Gorden Group, we fuel exceptional life stories, and the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage is another great example. The Seller accepted an offer and enjoyed a 37-day escrow. It was a pleasure for us to represent the Sellers in this transaction and be part of their story as they sold this property to pursue other endeavors. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories