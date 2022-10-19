Knovos Celebrating 20 Years of Value-Focused Innovation
A leading technology company Knovos completes 20 years in business. A journey that started as "data processing vendor" has reached a milestone.
Fairfax, VA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Knovos was founded in 2002 with the sole purpose of: "To change the way people interact with data." With 20 years of continuous growth, learning, and development, Knovos has successfully managed to reach its customer-base in more than 170 countries and build offices in 7 prominent cities worldwide.
The company has several enterprise-grade solutions addressing modern-day information management challenges. Knovos is currently excelling in eDiscovery, Collaboration, IG (Information Governance), Project Management, Arbitration Management, and Performance Management. Also, there are more than 40+ use cases from the legal, government, BFSI, and Pharmaceutical sectors that Knovos serves with their in-house built technologies.
Reflecting on 20 years of journey, Dharmesh Shingala, CEO of Knovos said, "We are more than just a technology vendor, we are a technology enabler. Our engineers go the extra mile to solve customers' problems and visualize the scenario holistically. That actually helps us to stand out."
Recently, a renowned technology-focused analyst firm, GigaOm featured Knovos as a "leader" and "outperformer" in its report; GigaOm Radar for E-Discovery Solutions.
The company has built all the technologies in-house and integrated necessary tools and third-party services for delivering a seamless experience to customers. Secondly, the solutions are updated with latest technology innovations like AI and Machine Learning. Moreover, the deployment flexibility (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid) and composability make the Knovos solutions stand out.
"The two decades' experience makes us mature; we are modern, and most importantly, we believe in value-focused innovation. And innovation is a journey, not the destination," Kirit Palsana, Director, Knovos, said.
In the future, the company is looking forward to joining hands with technology companies, service providers, system integrators, and advisory/consulting firms for a strategic partnership. All solutions are now available for White Labelling and customization as per the requirements.
About Knovos
Knovos, a technology company, founded in 2002, has been serving world’s largest law firms, Fortune 100 corporations, and some of the prestigious government agencies. The company has a range of in-house built technologies that address the modern day data challenges.
The team of experienced engineers has created an unparalleled suite of products that facilitate end-to-end eDiscovery, enterprise content collaboration, project or process management, regulatory compliance, information governance, and arbitration management solutions.
With a mission to change the way world interacts with the data, Knovos channelizes its resources, technology, and two decades’ experience to help customers of partners gain "Power Over Data."
Contact
KnovosContact
Maulik Virparia
+1-703-226-1500
https://www.knovos.com/
