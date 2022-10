Knovos Celebrating 20 Years of Value-Focused Innovation

Fairfax, VA, October 19, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Knovos was founded in 2002 with the sole purpose of: "To change the way people interact with data." With 20 years of continuous growth, learning, and development, Knovos has successfully managed to reach its customer-base in more than 170 countries and build offices in 7 prominent cities worldwide.The company has several enterprise-grade solutions addressing modern-day information management challenges. Knovos is currently excelling in eDiscovery, Collaboration, IG (Information Governance), Project Management, Arbitration Management, and Performance Management. Also, there are more than 40+ use cases from the legal, government, BFSI, and Pharmaceutical sectors that Knovos serves with their in-house built technologies.Reflecting on 20 years of journey, Dharmesh Shingala, CEO of Knovos said, "We are more than just a technology vendor, we are a technology enabler. Our engineers go the extra mile to solve customers' problems and visualize the scenario holistically. That actually helps us to stand out."Recently, a renowned technology-focused analyst firm, GigaOm featured Knovos as a "leader" and "outperformer" in its report; GigaOm Radar for E-Discovery Solutions.The company has built all the technologies in-house and integrated necessary tools and third-party services for delivering a seamless experience to customers. Secondly, the solutions are updated with latest technology innovations like AI and Machine Learning. Moreover, the deployment flexibility (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid) and composability make the Knovos solutions stand out."The two decades' experience makes us mature; we are modern, and most importantly, we believe in value-focused innovation. And innovation is a journey, not the destination," Kirit Palsana, Director, Knovos, said.In the future, the company is looking forward to joining hands with technology companies, service providers, system integrators, and advisory/consulting firms for a strategic partnership. All solutions are now available for White Labelling and customization as per the requirements.About KnovosKnovos, a technology company, founded in 2002, has been serving world’s largest law firms, Fortune 100 corporations, and some of the prestigious government agencies. The company has a range of in-house built technologies that address the modern day data challenges.The team of experienced engineers has created an unparalleled suite of products that facilitate end-to-end eDiscovery, enterprise content collaboration, project or process management, regulatory compliance, information governance, and arbitration management solutions.With a mission to change the way world interacts with the data, Knovos channelizes its resources, technology, and two decades’ experience to help customers of partners gain "Power Over Data."