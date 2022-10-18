Alley Land & Fencing, LLC. Becomes WBENC Certified
Springfield, TN, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alley Land & Fencing, LLC. is now certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is the largest certifier of women’s business enterprises in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners.
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
Alley Land & Fencing, LLC. Business History:
John and Taylor Alley started Alley Land & Fencing, LLC. as a sole proprietorship in 2016 prior to their marriage in 2018.
For the first few years they ran the business jointly, as a sole proprietorship, under John's name. Taylor invested her time and finances in equipment purchases, office management, scheduling, payroll, and helping with material orders – while John continued to rodeo professionally, which meant he was out of town often. This provided Taylor with an opportunity to learn the business inside and out.
Taylor simultaneously started a business called “The Works” to assist in bookkeeping, budgeting, payroll, and financial planning for the fencing company – as well as freelancing the same services for other small businesses. This allowed the two to offset some of the startup costs and enabled the fencing company to grow.
Fast forward to the year 2020, John and Taylor made the decision to form an LLC with the fencing company and bookkeeping company.
Both the fencing and bookkeeping businesses have grown substantially. In addition to these businesses John and Taylor manage a custom grazing business where they feed cattle for customers. Taylor was able to hire outstanding help with the bookkeeping business and move to an oversight role towards the end of 2020 – which allowed her to fully submerge in even more operational aspects of the fencing company.
While their roles have remained primarily as Taylor handling all office items and John in the field – in 2022 they decided to amend ownership to 51% Taylor / 49% John to mirror the decision making and roles each play and demonstrate commitment to help contractors reach their diversity goals.
In addition, they became WBENC certified in 2022 to highlight the diversity of their business.
Today – John handles field installation, measurements, and employee scheduling. Taylor handles estimates, invoicing, all executive decision making, all purchases (materials, equipment, etc.), payroll, hiring, firing, advertising, and a large part of the customer communication.
For more information or a free estimate, visit Alley Land and Fencing.
Contact
1-615-613-5076
www.alleylandandfencing.com/
