Loveforce International Releases Four New Digital Music Singles In One Week
On Friday, October 21st, Loveforce International will release four new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The release takes place on Friday, October 21 during a red sunset, when a diamond and the sun do the step as a silent scream is on the rise. This is because the titles of the four new Digital Music Single releases are included in the previous sentence. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the singles.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Red Sunset.” It is a Smooth Jazz instrumental that evokes staring at a beautiful sunset from your balcony, window, or car, perhaps overlooking the ocean. The goal of the song is to allow the listener to remember a time when they were looking at a red sunset.
The New Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “The Diamond and The Sun.” It is an acoustic Folk-Pop song with spiritual overtones. An acoustic guitar is the only accompaniment as the singer tells a musical story about things everyone possesses to keep them happy. She does this by using symbolism. The diamond is not just a diamond and the sun is not just the sun, they are symbolic of desire and happiness. Spiritual, acoustic Folk-Pop is not common music for most artists but it is for Ami Cannon.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Do The Step.” It is a Soul-Dance throwback to a bygone era. It is a groove song complete with funky rhythms and background singers.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled, “There’s A Silent Scream On The Rise.” The song is dedicated to the women in Iran who are struggling for freedom and risking their lives protesting for the right to choose how they dress without a group of Morality Police stoning them to death. Lyrically, the Folk-Rock song talks about a woman, then a man, and finally a nation, each struggling with a crisis.
The book being given away is entitled Classroom Confessions 2. The book, written by Mark Wilkins, is filled with true stories about offbeat teachers, bright students, thugs, bullies, heroes, and lyrics that attempt to bring the reality of public education in all of its struggles and glory before you. The stories have characters with names like Mr. Happyhands, The French Substitute, Dean Bravo, and The Bushwhacker and are a mixture of humor and pathos. The goal is to both entertain the reader and give them something to think about.
“The plethora of our offerings this week spell Fall Variety. We’re offering Jazz, Soul, Folk, and Rock music along with a book giveaway of true stories from public education,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, October 21st only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The four new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
