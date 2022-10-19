Long-Term Care Insurance Association Releases Awareness Month Logo
Los angeles, CA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- November is national Long-Term Care Awareness Month. To support insurance professionals using the month to create awareness, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance has released the 2022 LTCAM banner.
"The month was established in 2001 to create heightened awareness of the importance of planning," cites Jesse Slome, director of the organization. Slome notes that when establishing the month he consciously left the word insurance out of the name.
“Long-term care awareness is something every American adult needs and planning is essential,” Slome explains. “But long-term care insurance is available option for a very defined segment of the population, not everyone, and thus we wanted an event that would be as broad as possible.”
Slome cites with pride the recognition of the event by Congress, by several states and local municipalities. “It’s amazing what passionate people, mostly insurance professionals, have been able to accomplish in the two decades. Most important, we’ve seen numerous non-insurance companies focus on the month,” Slome notes.
The 2022 Long-Term Care Awareness Month banners can be accessed and downloaded from the organization’s website. Go to https://www.aaltci.org/about/long-term-care-awareness-month-2022.php to access.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid long-term care solutions. To access information, go to https://www.aaltci.org or call the organization at 818-597-3227.
