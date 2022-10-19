Pearl Design Group Chooses to Automate Their Sales Commission Process Using QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Pearl Design Group has decided to work with QCommission to strategically pay out sales commissions to their sales team.
Pearl Design Group is an innovative kitchen and bath design company. Their designers have many years decades of experience, creating affordable and stylish kitchens and/or bath solutions for the many different customers segments. With their 54 years of knowledge and experience in the building industry, they enjoy the challenges of designing - from fully functional gourmet kitchens, entertainment areas, home offices, bars, and even the simplest of powder rooms.
Pearl Design Group has a unique job profitability requirement. Sales commissions are calculated based on job profit when the income and expense transactions are paid. And they need to tie the payroll expenses given for the person when calculating final commissions.
Prior to QCommission, they were doing everything manually by exporting invoice data and cost data via job profitability reports for specific time periods, exporting payroll reports, combining, and sorting all data, and formulating gross profit against actual pay. A separate spreadsheet is kept and updated as each time period is completed, allowing an account format to determine commission +- value. For Pearl Design Group, the mechanics of this process have been a burden and time-consuming issue for many years. Always trying to be more efficient they have also tried many independent software programs with very minimal success.
Bob Carlson, Pearl Design Group’s General Manager, noted QCommission as, “A huge leap forward.” He further added, “Our company uses a higher breed version of QuickBooks. And though the makers of QuickBooks (Intuit) have created a formidable all-around business software, they have not been able to create a commission add-on to their package. This has been an issue for many years, and we have tried many independent software programs with very minimal success. A few years back our accountant mentioned a program called QCommission by CellarStone. I did a little research, made an inquiry, and I had a good feeling that this program was different, and I immediately felt a very professional relation with their support team. QCommission was the answer to our problems, and it continues to be a seamless and outstanding third-party software to QuickBooks. The very best part is when I have a question, request, or need the support team is always ready to assist, and always fulfil my needs! I completely trust this company and their products, and I highly recommend them.”
CellarStone’s Founder and CEO, Gopi Mattel, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be extremely time consuming and prone to errors. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Pearl Design Group decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Pearl Design Group is an innovative kitchen and bath design company. Their designers have many years decades of experience, creating affordable and stylish kitchens and/or bath solutions for the many different customers segments. With their 54 years of knowledge and experience in the building industry, they enjoy the challenges of designing - from fully functional gourmet kitchens, entertainment areas, home offices, bars, and even the simplest of powder rooms.
Pearl Design Group has a unique job profitability requirement. Sales commissions are calculated based on job profit when the income and expense transactions are paid. And they need to tie the payroll expenses given for the person when calculating final commissions.
Prior to QCommission, they were doing everything manually by exporting invoice data and cost data via job profitability reports for specific time periods, exporting payroll reports, combining, and sorting all data, and formulating gross profit against actual pay. A separate spreadsheet is kept and updated as each time period is completed, allowing an account format to determine commission +- value. For Pearl Design Group, the mechanics of this process have been a burden and time-consuming issue for many years. Always trying to be more efficient they have also tried many independent software programs with very minimal success.
Bob Carlson, Pearl Design Group’s General Manager, noted QCommission as, “A huge leap forward.” He further added, “Our company uses a higher breed version of QuickBooks. And though the makers of QuickBooks (Intuit) have created a formidable all-around business software, they have not been able to create a commission add-on to their package. This has been an issue for many years, and we have tried many independent software programs with very minimal success. A few years back our accountant mentioned a program called QCommission by CellarStone. I did a little research, made an inquiry, and I had a good feeling that this program was different, and I immediately felt a very professional relation with their support team. QCommission was the answer to our problems, and it continues to be a seamless and outstanding third-party software to QuickBooks. The very best part is when I have a question, request, or need the support team is always ready to assist, and always fulfil my needs! I completely trust this company and their products, and I highly recommend them.”
CellarStone’s Founder and CEO, Gopi Mattel, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be extremely time consuming and prone to errors. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Pearl Design Group decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories