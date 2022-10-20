CloudLIMS Exhibits Its Truly Configurable, No Upfront Cost LIMS @Lab Innovations 2022
CloudLIMS showcases its zero upfront cost, cloud-based Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) @Lab Innovations at booth G6 from November 2-3, 2022.
Wilmington, DE, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering secure, truly configurable, high-quality Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce its participation in Lab Innovations to be held at the National Exhibition Center (NEC), Birmingham, United Kingdom, from November 2-3, 2022.
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its zero upfront cost, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS, CloudLIMS, at booth G6 in hall 2. The exhibition is from 9 am to 5 pm on 2nd November and from 9 am to 4 pm on 3rd November.
CloudLIMS enables biobanks, clinical research and diagnostics, COVID-19, and cannabis testing laboratories to manage data, automate workflows, meet quality standards, and follow regulatory compliance such as EU GDPR, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 15189, ISO 20387 & 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services*, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups.
Register
To discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth G6. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/support/lab-innovations-2022.html to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a zero upfront cost, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS. CloudLIMS offers strong data security, complimentary technical support, product training, instrument integration, reporting template, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups to help biobanks, clinical research and diagnostics, COVID-19, and cannabis testing laboratories, manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, CLIA, ISO 15189:2012, HIPAA, ISO 20387:2018, and ISBER Best Practices. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. For more information, please visit www.cloudlims.com.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
Categories