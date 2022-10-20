AppsTek Announces Appointment of Director-Sales
Dallas, TX, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Amrish Fernandes as Director-Sales.
Amrish Fernandes has 13 years end-to-end Sales Experience in SaaS-based selling. A master in converting deals and working closely with teams to make sure that every deal taken reaches its due faith of closure. He has worked with Google for 9 years on Customer Acquisitions and ad sales operations in US & Canada.
Amrish will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the sales department within the business and will contribute to the overall growth strategy; helping the company achieve further success.
When asked about his appointment, Amrish says that his vision for AppsTek is to focus on all the major offerings from Oracle Applications, Data & Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cognitive Technologies, Quality Engineering & Managed Services, and help connect the Best Prospects and bring them to a pool of Services that is not only exceptional but also 100% satisfying. The company provides the best Services with a Customized approach and a strategic path created and curated for every individual Customer.
He hopes to start 2023 with a thought-through approach and look forward to seeing my company reap the fruits of his labor.
With his effective Sales leadership, Amrish will inspire the sales team at AppsTek to achieve great results and foster their professional growth.
About AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.
AppsTek, a global IT services organization, is committed to providing high-quality enterprise IT solutions to make businesses efficient and cost-effective. Combined with robust technologies, AppsTek offers a range of onsite and offshore development solutions supporting varied engagement models. AppsTek is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with corporate offices in India, Canada and UAE. To know more about innovative solutions at AppsTek, visit appstekcorp.com.
Devika Das
(+91) 040-42865599
www.appstekcorp.com
