Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Spread Your Wings and Fly," by Ngoma M. A. S. Bishop

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "Spread Your Wings and Fly"Spread Your Wings and Fly is the slightly off-key tale of Andrew Walcott, an eight-year-old boy born at a time of impending social and political turbulence in his native Barbados, a small Caribbean island in the North Atlantic Ocean. Andrew is left by his mother, Monica, in the care of her older sisters Shirley and Darlene, when she leaves to join his father in London in pursuit of the means of a better quality of life, with the intention of returning home in a few years. The story follows Andrew through the weeks leading up to his departure for England - the then perceived motherland - to join his natural parents, who like many others have come to realize that their overseas adventure will have to be a long-term project.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (198 pages)Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.14 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800944121Kindle eBook ASIN B0BHF5VMZ9Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SYWAFPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002