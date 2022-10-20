Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Psychic Blessings," by Diane Lazarus
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Psychic Blessings," the memoirs of Diane Lazarus.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Psychic Blessings"
When Diane Lazarus was crowned Britain’s Best Psychic by TV’s Channel 5 back in 2006 she thought her life would get easier. After a turbulent childhood with a violent father and a mother who constantly warned her to hide her strange powers for fear of being labelled ‘crazy’, she could now relax and use her psychic gift openly. Yet as her fame spread and desperate people from around the globe began to beg for her help, she found herself suddenly thrust into a world of brutal murders, sinister disappearances, spooky events and personal heartbreak.
Once again she had to fight back, with only the invisible presence of her brave Great Grandfather in spirit at her shoulder, constantly urging her on. And along the way, just as he promised, a miracle happened. Diane found love again and to her amazement she discovered her powers were actually increasing.
Diane’s new life was only just beginning.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (228 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.32 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944114 / 9781800944152
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BFFRQCJ6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PSYBLESS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
