Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Poems of War and Other Things," by Nicholas Rodrigues
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Poems of War and Other Things," by Nicholas Rodrigues.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Poems of War and other things"
This young poet first put pen to paper when he was 10 years old in a series of poems inspired by the end of the Great War following its centenary celebrations of 2018. At that time we thought that a war of that kind and the subsequent World War II would never happen again. We thought that we would simply reminisce and might now live in peace forever. Yet not too many years later we face today the prospects of yet new global conflicts, a new iron curtain, perhaps more dangerous and deadly than ever.
And it’s not just war that occupies the minds of the youth of our day but ‘other things’ too – the environment, concerns of global warming and its consequences including the extinction of species, and just a bunch of other things.
Seen from the eyes of a young boy writing between the ages of 10 and 13 years of age it’s fascinating to let this anthology of poems take the reader on the start of a journey of their own through his thoughts.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (78 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944084
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BH3JBXF5
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/POWAR
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
