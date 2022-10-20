Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Ponderings of Me, Myself and I," by Natasha Walker
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Ponderings of Me, Myself and I," illustrated writings by Natasha Walker.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The Ponderings of Me, Myself and I"
Me: Ever wondered what a stray cat or dog, or even a greetings card feels like when searching for a new home? Or perhaps what a loving cat does at night? Here is a collection of short stories delving into their thoughts, as well as the actions of humans that are kind enough to offer them a new ‘forever family’ and home.
Myself: Journey through the struggle for control and a myriad of potentially overwhelming and negative emotions. Through this poetry, find your own path and piece together life’s shattered fragments.
I: We have all wanted to explore the darker side of society, magic or death at one time or another. Allow yourself to witness the forgiveness of an unborn child towards her mother. Take a seat alongside Death as he works. Explore the inner musings of a summoned demon. And find a few more dark and delightful surprises along the way - all in the safety and comfort of your own home.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (128 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944091
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BHDTLZJ6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEMYI
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Me: Ever wondered what a stray cat or dog, or even a greetings card feels like when searching for a new home? Or perhaps what a loving cat does at night? Here is a collection of short stories delving into their thoughts, as well as the actions of humans that are kind enough to offer them a new ‘forever family’ and home.
Myself: Journey through the struggle for control and a myriad of potentially overwhelming and negative emotions. Through this poetry, find your own path and piece together life’s shattered fragments.
I: We have all wanted to explore the darker side of society, magic or death at one time or another. Allow yourself to witness the forgiveness of an unborn child towards her mother. Take a seat alongside Death as he works. Explore the inner musings of a summoned demon. And find a few more dark and delightful surprises along the way - all in the safety and comfort of your own home.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (128 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944091
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BHDTLZJ6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEMYI
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories