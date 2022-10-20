New from HGBM Author, Marjorie Joseph
Springfield, OH, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Amazon for Kindle and in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
The drama continues in "Destiny Challenged" by Marjorie Joseph; the sequel to "Destiny Revealed." Life was radically different for Luke Bryant a year ago. He didn’t have two pennies to rub together. Desperate to help his family through a rough patch, he made a deal with Clarke Vale, a wealthy businessman, but covert mafia lord. The deal required that he walk away from the Melody Maxwell, who is the great love of his life. But now, the tables have turned. Finally recognized for his cutting-edge software developments, Luke is an up-and-coming business dynamo. Determined to right his wrongs, and to get Melody away from Clarke Vale, he employs the groundbreaking technology to protect Melody, his loved ones, and to bring Clarke Vale down at all costs.
Marjorie Joseph is the author of four other titles available at Higher Ground Books & Media. Get Destiny Revealed (in the Destiny series), Of Love and Witches, Erin & Oliver, and Max in the HGBM Shop and on Amazon.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
