"Blue" is the Latest Art Exhibition at Husson University’s Robert E. White Gallery

An exhibition by Husson’s fall 2022 visiting artist, Amy Wilson, will be on display at the University’s Robert E. White Gallery, adjacent to the University’s Campus Center in Peabody Hall. Peabody Hall is located at 54 College Circle in Bangor. The exhibition runs from today until December 16, 2022. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for viewing and reflection. Wilson is currently the director of visual and performing arts at the New Hampton School.