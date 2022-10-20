"Blue" is the Latest Art Exhibition at Husson University’s Robert E. White Gallery
An exhibition by Husson’s fall 2022 visiting artist, Amy Wilson, will be on display at the University’s Robert E. White Gallery, adjacent to the University’s Campus Center in Peabody Hall. Peabody Hall is located at 54 College Circle in Bangor. The exhibition runs from today until December 16, 2022. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for viewing and reflection. Wilson is currently the director of visual and performing arts at the New Hampton School.
“I use a process known as ‘wet’ cyanotype that combines water with the photographic chemistry,” said Wilson. “The additional water I use during the printing adds a variety of color, marks, and depth to the images. Throughout the hours of exposure to UV light, the botanicals react to the water and chemistry. They cook and shimmer and shrink, leaving interesting outlines that add a three dimensionality as time passes.
“I find the process of creating a wet cyanotype magical. While I choose and compose the imagery, the water and light react in their own fluid ways to create the final image. There’s a ‘letting go’ in the process and a joyful celebration in the result,” said Wilson.
Wilson has exhibited in a variety of gallery and academic spaces in New Hampshire. Prior to the current exhibition at Husson University, Wilson’s work appeared at The Lakes Gallery at Chi’ Lin in Meredith, New Hampshire. Her exhibition, “A Summer Song,” ran from July 2022 – August 2022.
Originally from the Bar Harbor/Ellsworth area, Wilson’s currently the director of visual and performing arts, a visual arts teacher, and the director of the Galletly Gallery at the New Hampton School. She’s been teaching visual arts at the New Hampton School in New Hampshire and curating the art exhibits in the Galletly Gallery for the last 26 years.
The artist is always at her happiest when she is immersed in the creative process. “My passion for photography means that I’m never without a camera; be it my digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera or my phone camera,” said Wilson. “During the past few years I have been enamored with creating wet cyanotypes. I made most of the images in the BLUE exhibition during the past year. Besides cyanotypes, I also love to paint en plein air in both watercolor and oil paints. I maintain a regular studio practice in order to develop my skills. Creating beautiful things makes me happy!”
