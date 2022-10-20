BridgeXFunding Closes Over $2.4 Million in Commercial Properties During September 2022
BridgeXFunding today announced over $2.4 Million in funded properties during September 2022. This is a major milestone for BridgeXFunding on its mission to become the number one direct portfolio lender originating commercial bridge loans in the Greater Tri-State Area.
This news comes in the wake of recent transactions and closings for the company, including:
$1,400,000 First Mortgage Loan on a 16,850 SF Office/Retail Building in Mount Vernon, NY
$630,000 First Mortgage Cash Out Loan on a 2,958 SF Multi-Family residence in Jersey City, NJ
$440,000 First Mortgage Loan on a 3,836 SF Multi-Family residence in Elizabeth, NJ
To learn more about their recent transactions, click here.
About: BridgeXFunding is a direct portfolio lender originating commercial bridge loans in the Greater Tri-State Area. Our common sense underwriting approach enables us to provide investors and owner-operators of commercial properties fast and flexible access to capital. We make loans available for use toward acquisitions, refinancing, equity recapture and other market driven opportunities. We have a proven multi-year track record of originating, structuring, and funding real estate backed loan opportunities.
About: BridgeXFunding is a direct portfolio lender originating commercial bridge loans in the Greater Tri-State Area. Our common sense underwriting approach enables us to provide investors and owner-operators of commercial properties fast and flexible access to capital. We make loans available for use toward acquisitions, refinancing, equity recapture and other market driven opportunities. We have a proven multi-year track record of originating, structuring, and funding real estate backed loan opportunities.
Joey Keating
914-522-1490
https://www.bridgexfunding.com/
