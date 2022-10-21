ABD’s Courtyard Model Home in Providence is Featured on New Hit Netflix Show, “Buy My House”

Providence and the ABD Courtyard model are featured on a new Netflix hit show entitled “Buy My House.” Similar to “Shark Tank,” this show features homeowners pitching their houses for sale to real estate moguls. Although the CEO of Redfin put in a generous bid to purchase the Courtyard, the sellers later changed their mind and decided to stay in Providence instead.