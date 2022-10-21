ABD’s Courtyard Model Home in Providence is Featured on New Hit Netflix Show, “Buy My House”
Providence and the ABD Courtyard model are featured on a new Netflix hit show entitled “Buy My House.” Similar to “Shark Tank,” this show features homeowners pitching their houses for sale to real estate moguls. Although the CEO of Redfin put in a generous bid to purchase the Courtyard, the sellers later changed their mind and decided to stay in Providence instead.
Orlando, FL, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two years ago, Netflix filmed Providence home owner Joshua Lagos and his partner for its smash hit “Buy My House”, a “Shark Tank”-like television show where instead of business ideas, contestants pitch their homes for sale to real estate moguls. The episode in which the Providence home is featured is entitled, “This in an Investment in People” and the group of real estate investors are delighted when they see the custom built luxury of the 4bed/3bath Courtyard model with pool and spa in such close proximity to Orlando, Florida.
“Thank you to the owners of this beautiful ABD Courtyard model in Heritage Green for tipping us off about their home being showcased on this timely new series,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “When we learned that they decided to stay in Providence even after receiving a great offer from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, it made the whole story even better. We are happy to know they are still living their best life in our golf club community and we wish them well in the future as they start their family here.”
“Custom building with ABD about five years ago was exciting as it was our first build and we loved the process,” explained homeowner Joshua Lagos. “Since then, we have built multiple homes in Puerto Rico but the ABD Courtyard was our first. Back then, we originally came to look at the Portofino model and were not even aware of the Courtyard model but when our ABD new home consultant showed it to us, we were blown away. We just love the house, the area and our neighbors...”
Although the Heritage Green neighborhood in Providence where this now famous home is located has been sold out, the upcoming development of ABD’s new neighborhood Hampton Green will offer 108 golf front, conservation front and pond front lots, all in close proximity to the Providence Golf Club and the community resort pool complex. Golfers should take note that holes 10, 11, 17 and 18 work their way through this beautiful new neighborhood, which is coming soon. The iconic Courtyard model will of course be available to custom build in Hampton Green and in addition, ABD will be offering some surprises with brand new contemporary architectural styles.
To watch “Buy My House” on Netflix, please see: https://www.netflix.com/watch/81331744.
For more information about ABD Development, please see: http://www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see: http://www.providenceflorida.com.
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
