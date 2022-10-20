AS Colins Continental: Energy Crisis Threatens EU Stability
AS Colins Continental report reveals the EU’s reliance on Russian energy could threaten to topple the harmony and stability of the European Union.
New Taipei City, Taiwan, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a recent report, analysts at AS Colins Continental have warned that the approaching winter could cause irreparable harm to EU sentiment unless the European Commission is able to find a way to bridge the gap between the member states advocating for energy price caps and those who believe this would cause greater problems in the long run.
The 27 member states of the European Union realized that their heavy reliance on Russian sourced energy was a tremendous problem when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. Western sanctions imposed on Russia, including a block on energy purchases has pushed the European Union into an uncomfortable place, says a report by analysts at AS Colins Continental.
With an icy winter fast approaching, the citizens of the EU are looking to their leaders to provide a solution to the growing problem of over inflated energy prices and insufficient energy to keep businesses and industry operating.
Nationalist and right-wing populist nations are calling for an end to the EU’s common approach to the problem, placing pressure on the on the European Commission to find a strategy that will bring the bloc through the crisis without impacting the stability of the EU in the longer term.
“Nothing divides a nation quite like the dire shortage of necessities. With many families now having to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes, the harmony that once characterized the EU has come under serious threat,” says Mr. George Barker at AS Colins Continental.
The EU Commission is due to roll out a plan this week that will address the current shortages.
