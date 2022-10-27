Historic Pilgrim Church to Host "Creation" Concert Nov. 13
Oak Park, IL, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As part of Pilgrim Congregational Church’s biennial presentation of choral masterworks, the church will host a performance of Joseph Haydn’s “The Creation” at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 in the sanctuary of the historic church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park.
The concert, led by Pilgrim’s chancel choir director Wilbert Watkins, is a joint effort of participants throughout the Chicago area. The concert will feature 37 choristers, three soloists (soprano Janene Bergen, tenor Matthew Cummings and baritone Bill McMurray) and a 14-player chamber orchestra. Pilgrim’s organist Joan Hutchinson will accompany the choir.
Admission to the concert is free though a box will be available for donations. Parking is available in the church parking lot and in the village parking garage at Scoville Avenue and Lake Street. The performance, expected to last an hour and 45 minutes, will include an intermission.
Pilgrim Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ. Pilgrim is an Open and Affirming church that will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2024 with activities throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to join their worship services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.pilgrimoakpark.org.
Dr. Wilbert O. Watkins, Director
708-848-5860
www.pilgrimoakpark.org
Rev. Colin Knapp
