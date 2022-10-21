Innovation Drives Double Success for FLS at European Field Service Awards
The FLS - FAST LEAN SMART team is celebrating winning Technology Innovation of the Year at the prestigious European Field Service Awards for its best-of-breed dynamic scheduling and route optimisation software FLS VISITOUR, alongside customer Amey Secure Infrastructure which won Pioneers of the Year.
Reading, United Kingdom, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FLS develops world-leading field service technology that mirrors the unique mobile workforce management needs of many sectors including housing and infrastructure, engineering and inspections, manufacturing, telco and utilities. This led to a partnership with one of the UK’s largest providers of infrastructure services Amey, to transform the housing maintenance service experience for families at 22,000 Ministry of Defence homes across the UK.
Prior to the glittering Awards ceremony in Birmingham, at the Field Service News Expo, FLS announced its new partnership with leading Microsoft Dynamics solutions provider HSO, together developing a game-changing field service platform that combines the best of both technologies.
FLS uses lightning-fast planning in real-time to improve employee output and customer satisfaction; FLS VISITOUR supports more power for service processes through effective analysis, increasing visibility and performance for a rapidly growing number of UK clients, ranging from Royal Mail Properties & Facilities Solutions, to smarter scheduling for leading fuel management and forecourt automation specialists Gilbarco Veeder-Root.
FLS VISITOUR’s ground-breaking, precise dispatching is leading the way in field service across European operations, delivering flexibility, planning ability, significant cost savings and further business efficiencies.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS VISITOUR among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating for its technology, consulting and ongoing support.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director - FAST LEAN SMART said: "We are delighted to have won Best Technology Innovation at the prestigious European Field Service Awards, as well as enabling Amey Secure Infrastructure to achieve ambitious productivity and service level targets. Our partnership with HSO and many more also shows how our solution is leading the way for field service."
David Smith, Group Digital Transformation Director - Amey Secure Infrastructure added: "It was superb to win the Field Service Pioneers of the Year Award at the European Field Service Awards alongside the FLS solution, which is helping Amey to bring a step change of experience both for the families receiving our service and for the tradespeople delivering it.
"FLS is transforming the ways of working in our business. We are utilising FLS to empower our colleagues, engage with our customers and excel our level of services, using technology to support our facilities offer. It’s early in the process, but we are already feeling the benefits of visibility to book jobs appointments. I’ve not seen this level of scheduling before, offering the customer the best appointment at the point of sale."
With FLS' support, including its customer experience self-service portal featuring automated notifications, accuracy of times are being narrowed for Amey's tenant population. The service has improved from simply providing an option of 'which day' to a confirmed appointment within chosen one hour time slots. With real-time GPS tracking for operatives and advanced reporting to optimise scheduling, the partnership is on course to surpass improvements in operative task completion targets of more than 20%.
The FLS team partnered with Amey to achieve a rapid and smooth integration of FLS VISITOUR in April this year, keeping it on track to achieve Amey’s sustainability targets of a 25% reduction in carbon emissions over the next five years.
Kris Oldland, founder of Field Service News and organiser of the European Field Service Awards said: "Congratulations to FLS and Amey on their Awards for their leading innovation in field service, pushing the boundaries for scheduling and route optimisation technology to excel in both service and efficiency. This was the result of customer nominations and peer review against tough competition and well deserved."
