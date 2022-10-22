Ignitarium is Among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women (Mid-Size) 2022
Bangalore, India, October 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ignitarium Technology Solutions has been recognized by Great Place to Work® among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 in the category "Mid-size Organizations." This prestigious recognition is awarded on the basis of the experiences shared by current employees of Ignitarium.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. In its 5th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 have been recognized. These organizations, among other practices, particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.
- The recognition is based on women employees sharing 70% or more positive feedback on the survey.
- Ignitarium was also studied on the basis of Gender Parity in Experience & Representation across levels.
"It is a proud moment for us. This recognition is the result of the efforts of WINGS (Women Igniters' Networking group, our women empowerment group), support of the leadership team, the management and all fellow Igniters," said Sona Mathew, Director – Human Resources, Ignitarium. "This recognition validates the collaborative and supportive workplace culture that we've built together at Ignitarium. This also adds to the authenticity and confidence in those who look forward to engaging with us as employees or business partners. Relaunch of people with career breaks is a strong belief that we at Ignitarium carry in thought and action. In fact, a good percentage of our ladies have a relaunch story to narrate. This has also helped us to bring in diversity within the organization," she added.
About Ignitarium:
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in semiconductor, AI, and wireless-enabled embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin), Japan and Europe, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Its offerings include semiconductor logic design and architecture, design verification, FPGA prototyping, embedded, multimedia and AI software. Learn more about us at https://ignitarium.com.
Nishi Anna
1-669-900-5155
https://www.ignitarium.com
nishi.anna@ignitarium.com
