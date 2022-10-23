CS Odessa Released ConceptDraw OFFICE 9 for Windows and macOS
CS Odessa announces the release of the next generation of its popular business performance management software suite — ConceptDraw OFFICE v9.
Odessa, Ukraine, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The major update to the ConceptDraw OFFICE software suite provides business professionals with the advanced features of each of its components and enhanced access to integrated solutions for business diagramming, mind mapping, and project management, expanding the capabilities of each of its software tools.
ConceptDraw OFFICE v9 brings a set of improvements that help professionals visualize, maintain, and communicate all aspects of business workflows even more efficiently. It delivers new and improved versions of each of three popular ConceptDraw applications that provide knowledge workers, managers, consultants, and project managers with the visual support of business and process management; and assistance in the graphical conveyance of information and data.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v16 brings some important improvements to managing custom documents, created with ConceptDraw DIAGRAM. Using the new My ConceptDraw panel enables users to easily collaborate on DIAGRAM documents with the team.
ConceptDraw MINDMAP v14 introduces a set of new features designed to boost presenting and sharing of mind-mapping projects. The ability to upload mind map presentations directly to your YouTube channel, the new View Options tool, the export of vector graphics libraries from ConceptDraw DIAGRAM along with improved import/export to PDF and MS Word will take your mind mapping skills to the next level.
ConceptDraw PROJECT v13 comes with new functionality for allocating resources by groups across multiple projects. The new report that is added to the micro-reports pool enables you to communicate with the project team even more effectively. A set of interface improvements were inspired by feedback from project management professionals who have been users of ConceptDraw software for a number of years.
ConceptDraw OFFICE v9 is compatible with the latest versions of both Windows OS and macOS and retails for $299 USD. It includes ConceptDraw MINDMAP v14, ConceptDraw PROJECT v13, and ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v16 which are each available individually.
More about ConceptDraw Product Line: https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 11 (Big Sur) and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
About CS Odessa
Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
