HCA Healthcare Continental Division President and CEO Announces Retirement
Announcement comes after storied 35-years with the company.
Denver, CO, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver, CO and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, KS announced that Sylvia Young, President and CEO, will retire at the end of the year after a 35-year career with the company.
Young began her career as an Assistant Administrator at Aurora Presbyterian Hospital before it became known as The Medical Center of Aurora where she was ultimately promoted to CEO in 1998. Following her success in that role, she was named CEO and Market President of the Sunrise Health System in Las Vegas, Nevada before being asked to return to Denver as the Continental Division President, a role Young has held for the last 10 years.
Young’s focus on quality, service and financial performance has resulted in the Continental Division, including HealthONE in Denver, being named one of the Top 5 Health Systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health, among other accolades. In addition, her dedication to quality has produced a number of innovations that have been scaled across HCA Healthcare.
“One of Sylvia’s many strengths is her ability to create a strong culture of collaboration, professionalism and respect,” said Jon Foster, President, HCA Healthcare American Group. “This, in turn, has brought about high levels of performance in every organization she’s led. I congratulate Sylvia on her exceptional career and celebrate the many exciting things in store for her in the years ahead.”
In 2009, Young was recognized nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the Top 25 Women in Healthcare and in 2016, Forbes magazine named Young one of the Top Women Business Leaders in the Western U.S. She was also awarded Outstanding Women in Business in Healthcare and Most Admired CEO by the Denver Business Journal in 2019.
An active member of the community, Young has served on a number of not-for-profit boards throughout her career including Colorado Concern and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. She also currently serves as a member American Hospital Association Board of Trustees.
Teaching, board service and travel will be among Young’s new priorities following her retirement.
A search for Young’s replacement is underway.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Young began her career as an Assistant Administrator at Aurora Presbyterian Hospital before it became known as The Medical Center of Aurora where she was ultimately promoted to CEO in 1998. Following her success in that role, she was named CEO and Market President of the Sunrise Health System in Las Vegas, Nevada before being asked to return to Denver as the Continental Division President, a role Young has held for the last 10 years.
Young’s focus on quality, service and financial performance has resulted in the Continental Division, including HealthONE in Denver, being named one of the Top 5 Health Systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health, among other accolades. In addition, her dedication to quality has produced a number of innovations that have been scaled across HCA Healthcare.
“One of Sylvia’s many strengths is her ability to create a strong culture of collaboration, professionalism and respect,” said Jon Foster, President, HCA Healthcare American Group. “This, in turn, has brought about high levels of performance in every organization she’s led. I congratulate Sylvia on her exceptional career and celebrate the many exciting things in store for her in the years ahead.”
In 2009, Young was recognized nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the Top 25 Women in Healthcare and in 2016, Forbes magazine named Young one of the Top Women Business Leaders in the Western U.S. She was also awarded Outstanding Women in Business in Healthcare and Most Admired CEO by the Denver Business Journal in 2019.
An active member of the community, Young has served on a number of not-for-profit boards throughout her career including Colorado Concern and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. She also currently serves as a member American Hospital Association Board of Trustees.
Teaching, board service and travel will be among Young’s new priorities following her retirement.
A search for Young’s replacement is underway.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories