Mini Mindfulness Retreat: Embodied Portraits for Confidence in Golden, Colorado
Come take part in a mini-mindfulness retreat: embodied portraits for confidence in Golden Colorado where guests will have the chance to experience a range of mindful practices including grounding, yoga asana, breathwork, and meditation. The goal is for a guest to become fully present in your body.
Golden, CO, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Embodied Art Boudoir is excited to announce their upcoming Mini Mindfulness Retreat: Embodied Portraits for Confidence in Golden, Colorado. This thoughtfully curated evening is all about connecting on a deeper level, growing inner confidence, and sharing a silent space with like-minded folks.
The Mini Mindfulness Retreat will be especially beneficial for clients if a client:
- Dislikes whenever a camera is pointed at them, they dislike the results and want to change that.
- Is eager and open-minded to learn new techniques to understand themselves on their journey of self-love.
- They want to prioritise self-care, but always find an excuse not to.
- They believe in the power and energy of a like-minded community.
This relaxing evening offers participants the chance to experience a range of mindful practices including grounding, yoga asana, breathwork, and meditation. The goal is to get out of their head and fully present in their body.
If mindfulness is new to clients, that is okay. The guide, Gabby, will be there every step of the way to guide clients, at an accessible, beginner-friendly level. These techniques are to encourage relaxation and inspire new confidence before snapping a gorgeous portrait.
Embodied Art Boudoir stands by the power of mindfulness. When Gabby finally invited mindfulness and meditation into her life, it transformed everything. It has taught her to appreciate the fleeting, small moments, and how to remain positive and steadfast during adversity. It has positively impacted Gabby's relationships with others and it has helped her to appreciate, understand and listen to her body. Gabby graduated from the New School of Yogic Arts in 2014 and since, has shared her skills and knowledge at her photography studio and beyond. Gabby looks forward to experiencing this Mini Mindfulness Retreat with clients.
What clients will receive from the Mini Mindfulness Retreat: Embodied Portraits for Confidence in Golden, Colorado:
- Tools that connect to their body to feel confident, especially in front of a camera
- Silent Space for clients to reflect, connect, and grow while enjoying community without having to socialize, as the retreat is limited to 8 people.
- A chance to leave behind responsibilities and focus on personal growth.
- A private, mini, portrait photoshoot to understand the actual difference of what embodied confidence feels like. Who wouldn't love the chance to be a model for a moment?
- One Digital Image of clients choice from their photoshoot.
- Journal prompts to guide and deepen Silent Space reflection.
- A take-home gift
Does this Mini Mindfulness Retreat feel beneficial? Get $15 off with the code "welcome-15" as part of the inaugural Colorado Mini Mindfulness Retreat: Embodied Portraits for Confidence.
To learn more, please find us on Google, https://goo.gl/maps/SNYiwmF9qbbQjVTe8
Website: Denver Boudoir Photographer - Body Positive Boudoir for 2022
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/embodiedartboudoir/
Facebook Page: Embodied Art Boudoir
Pinterest: Embodied Art Boudoir
448 Gladiola St, Golden, CO 80401
720-600-4581
inquiries@embodiedartboudoir.com
Hours: 10am - 7pm, M-F
At Embodied Art Boudoir, get more than just a "provocative photoshoot." Get embodied with mindfulness practices like intention-setting, meditation, and breathwork - celebrating a clients body as art, while connect to their heart and embracing sensual and vulnerable sides. This luxury experience is made affordable with flexible payment plans.
