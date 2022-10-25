Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Seventh U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities
As Minus K celebrates their upcoming 30 years in business, they are giving away $25,000* dollars worth of passive mechanical patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.
Inglewood, CA, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Over the past 29 years, Minus K Technology has had the privilege of working with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying superior passive mechanical vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics and a number of other fields. In celebration of the upcoming milestone of 30 years in business with these successful partnerships, Minus K is giving away $25,000* dollars worth of their patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.
These vibration isolators are used with AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by passive mechanical vibration isolation,
Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2023. Winners will be notified via email and will also be posted on Minus K’s website (www.minusk.com).
Past giveaway winners include: Arizona State University, California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, University of Michigan, City University of New York, Irvine Valley College, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Saint Louis University, Saint Olaf College, Spokane Community College, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California Davis, University of California Merced, University of Rochester, University of Tennessee, University of Texas at Dallas, Washington University in Saint Louis, and Willamette University.
Entry form and more information is available on Minus K’s website: www.minusk.com.
For more information, please contact:
Steve Varma, Operations Manager
Minus K Technology, Inc.
460 Hindry Ave., Unit C
Inglewood, CA 90301
Phone: 310-348-9656
email: stevev@minusk.com
www.minusk.com
* $25,000 of retail products will consist of at least one each of the following models of Negative-Stiffness vibration isolators: WS-4, BM-1, BM-4, BM-8, BM-10 and CM-1. Based on the number of qualified application forms received and Minus K may substitute different models to best accommodate the application and payload needs.
