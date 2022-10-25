Largest Gathering of Law Enforcement and Legal Professionals in Maine Recruited Husson Students at Campus Career Fair

The School of Legal Studies in Husson University's College of Business held its 14th Annual Career Day on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Newman Gymnasium in Bangor. The event attracts organizations representing local, state, and federal career opportunities from a variety of criminal justice and legal fields. The event provides students with a chance to learn more about potential employment and internship opportunities in criminal justice, forensic science, law and paralegal studies.