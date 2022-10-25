Largest Gathering of Law Enforcement and Legal Professionals in Maine Recruited Husson Students at Campus Career Fair
The School of Legal Studies in Husson University's College of Business held its 14th Annual Career Day on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Newman Gymnasium in Bangor. The event attracts organizations representing local, state, and federal career opportunities from a variety of criminal justice and legal fields. The event provides students with a chance to learn more about potential employment and internship opportunities in criminal justice, forensic science, law and paralegal studies.
“The number of law enforcement and legal job recruiters interested in being a part of our annual career fair keeps growing. Currently, there are more available positions at various agencies and organizations than there are qualified individuals to fill them,” said John Michaud, director of the School of Legal Studies. “Fifty-five law enforcement and legal organizations had the opportunity to speak with over 250 students who visited their tables at this event.”
Husson University’s Legal Studies Career Day attracts organizations representing local, state, and federal career opportunities from a variety of criminal justice and legal fields. The event provides students with a chance to learn more about potential employment and internship opportunities at various law enforcement and legal organizations. It’s also a great way for students in Husson’s criminal justice, forensic science, paralegal studies, and pre-law programs to meet hiring professionals in their chosen fields.
In addition, this outstanding event provides students with the opportunity to get additional information about career options they may not have previously considered. The unique format of this event allowed participants to investigate multiple career opportunities. Similar to speed dating, a whistle is blown every five minutes. Students then rotate to a different employer’s table. This ensures that students have a chance to hear about the numerous career options showcased at the event. This continues for 45 minutes each hour. During the last 15 minutes of each hour, students are free to visit or revisit any of the tables.
“While many of our pre-law students have already been accepted to law schools across the country, our criminal justice students are looking for post-graduation career opportunities and internships,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business. “This unique event gives our students the opportunity to learn more about different organizations and find the one that’s best for them.”
The School of Legal Studies at Husson University is a regional leader in criminal justice, forensic science, paralegal and pre-law education. It’s committed to preparing students for law-related professions in the State of Maine and beyond. Learn more at https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/school-of-legal-studies/.
