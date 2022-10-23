Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility
Larry Goldman, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Space Saver Storage in Lawrence, Kansas. Space Saver Storage, LLC sold the facility to Hess Tower, LLC.
Overland Park, KS, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Larry Goldman, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Space Saver Storage in Lawrence, Kansas. Space Saver Storage, LLC sold the facility to Hess Tower, LLC. Space Saver Self Storage is an established 55,688 SF facility that sits on 2.7 acres with excellent visibility on West 6th Street, less than three miles from Downtown Lawrence, KS and the University of Kansas. Built in 1995, Space Saver has had a long history of stabilized occupancy.
Argus Professional Storage Management has been awarded the 3rd party management account for Space Saver, adding to their growing presence in Kansas. Argus Professional Storage Management (APSM) was created by industry veterans Argus Self Storage Advisors and Professional Self Storage Management to offer self-storage owners industry-leading management and marketing services. APSM has grown into one of the top three management companies in the U.S. and currently manages over 190 properties in over 25 states and continues to grow.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Argus Professional Storage Management has been awarded the 3rd party management account for Space Saver, adding to their growing presence in Kansas. Argus Professional Storage Management (APSM) was created by industry veterans Argus Self Storage Advisors and Professional Self Storage Management to offer self-storage owners industry-leading management and marketing services. APSM has grown into one of the top three management companies in the U.S. and currently manages over 190 properties in over 25 states and continues to grow.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories