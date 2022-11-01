Black Heart Alchemi Launches Poetry Book by Author Nikki Rawnsley

Black Heart Words & Poems - An Inspired anthology from the edge of darkness illuminated with a sprinkling of light. While everyone is obsessed with their Instagram and social media accounts, the popularity of poetry is having a comeback. Did you know that the #poetry hashtag on Instagram has over 70.8 million posts? In this day and age where perfection, filters and highlight reels are the norm, People are desperately seeking truth and connection.