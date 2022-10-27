MoBagel Launches New End-to-End AI Solution for Supply Chain at MedTech Conference in Boston

Today at 2022 MedTech Conference in Boston from 2:20pm to 2:40pm at Solutions Showcase, Iru will illustrate how to utilize Decanter AI End-to-End to swiftly build a smart solution and to discuss how auto ML can ensure resilient health care supply chains in this post pandemic world.