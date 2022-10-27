MoBagel Launches New End-to-End AI Solution for Supply Chain at MedTech Conference in Boston
Today at 2022 MedTech Conference in Boston from 2:20pm to 2:40pm at Solutions Showcase, Iru will illustrate how to utilize Decanter AI End-to-End to swiftly build a smart solution and to discuss how auto ML can ensure resilient health care supply chains in this post pandemic world.
Santa Clara, CA, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MoBagel is a key vendor of AI/ML platform (Gartner, 2020~2022), exhibits at the MedTech Conference, which is regarded as the largest gathering for the global MedTech community, taking place from October 24th to 26th. At this conference, MoBagel will officially launch a new end-to-end AI solution for enterprises’ supply chain at the conference’s Solutions Showcase, presenting how this tool can simplify business processes for the health care industry in the post pandemic world.
Two and a half years into the global pandemic, MedTech companies are continuing to navigate challenges with supply chain issues impacting the availability of parts and components, the disruptive delay of deliveries, and the shortage of workforce and labors, which consequently result in higher costs and prices of raw materials and finished products. To combat the ongoing supply chain crisis, leaders in the health care industry are in need of new technologies, such as AI, to bring more visibility and insights into their operations and plannings.
According to research conducted by Gartner, the top 3 challenges of deploying AI in business environments are lack of necessary staff skills, defining an AI strategy, and identifying use cases for AI. “That’s why we designed Decanter AI, a no code Auto ML tool with flexibility and quick scalability built in for corporate needs and mostly importantly, easy of use,” says Iru Wang, COO and Co-Founder of MoBagel. One of MoBagel’s clients, a world’s leading multinational medical device company (Fortune 500/ S&P 500) has been using Decanter AI to tackle supply chain problems, and is seeing tremendous results. “Move one step further, we now launch Decanter AI End-to-End, an applicable, lightweight and agile model, specifically devised for supply chain in the health care industry,” says Iru. Decanter AI End-to-End is customized for each individual company with an intelligent dashboard and automated reports and alerts. This state-of-the-art tool provides real time, always-on proactive monitoring and responses to manage the full supply chain based on corporate metrics to integrate divisions across Finance, S&OP, Supply & Demand, Inventory and Capacity.
Today at 2022 MedTech Conference in Boston from 2:20pm to 2:40pm at Solutions Showcase, Iru will illustrate how to utilize Decanter AI End-to-End to swiftly build a smart solution and to discuss how auto ML can ensure resilient health care supply chains in this post pandemic world. Product demonstrations and 1-1 meetings are available at MoBagel booth# 627 and are also some gadgets.
About MoBagel
In 2015, MoBagel was founded in Silicon Valley, with a mission to empower data teams and enterprises to become AI-driven, and thus the vision of “Think with AI”. The no-code AI product, Decanter AI has helped MoBagel secure key clients including Becton Dickinson, Wistron, AUO, Adventech, Deloitte, and many more successful use cases across the United States, Japan, China and Taiwan. As of March 2022, MoBagel has raised $21M with the latest Series A+ Round.
