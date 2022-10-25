In Celebration of Halloween, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Performs "The Death Flyer" at the Scientology Info Center on October 29

In true Halloween style, the Scientology Information Center welcomes the Tampa Bay community to an old-time radio theatre performance of “The Death Flyer” by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre, Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm. Light complimentary refreshments will be served; seating will accommodate 40 guests. After the show, there will be an opportunity for a Halloween costume contest with fun prizes. All are welcome.