Loveforce International Calls the Reaper Because They Want a Hot Meal
On Friday, October 28, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 28, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be Halloween oriented, with the theme of the Grim Reaper. The other will be about the link between food and romance. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
Billy Ray Charles's new Digital Music Single is entitled “I Want A Hot Meal”. It is a Smooth R&B song. Instrumentally, it lays down a rhythmic beat with a supporting bass groove. Lyrically, the song is about the connection between food and romance. It’s meant for a romantic Halloween or any other night where one wants to get cozy with someone they love.
InRchild’s new Digital Music Single is a Halloween-oriented song about the Grim Reaper. It is in the Blues music genre. The song is fast-paced. An electric guitar dominates a solid bass and drum groove. Lyrically, the song is about The Grim reaper complaining about his job.
The E-book being given away on Friday, October 28 is The Loveforce International Reader 4 by Mark Wilkins, Gary Ishka, and The Prophet of Life Will be given away. The book is a sampler and contains eight different stories from eight different books by three different authors. Stories in the book include topics like a man struggling to break free of an archaic custom, random quotes, a dog under a woman's car, a British law, proof that the end is not near, and a case of love breaking out all over.
“We’ve got something for everybody this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Whether you want a romantic song about food, a song about complaints from the Grim Reaper, or a sampler book with works from different authors, we’ve got you covered,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, October 28 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
