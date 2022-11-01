Annual EPIC Event Inspires Central Minnesota Students
Students from over 25 schools gathered on the campus of St. Cloud Technical and Community College in St. Cloud, MN, to participate in EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests & Careers), a career exploration event for high schoolers in Central Minnesota. Minnesota HOSA – Future Health Professionals was proud to be a part of this event.
On October 28, 2022, students from over 25 schools gathered on the campus of St. Cloud Technical and Community College in St. Cloud, MN, to participate in EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests & Careers), a career exploration event for high schoolers in Central Minnesota. Minnesota HOSA – Future Health Professionals was proud to be a part of this event.
EPIC events and resources are designed to effectively bridge the gap between education and industry for high school students in Central Minnesota, contributing to the fulfillment of the economic and workforce needs of the area. The unique format of EPIC allows students to participate in hands-on, interactive experiences that simulate activities from a variety of careers. Students will also learn the educational requirements and potential job market forecast for various careers.
Six career clusters were showcased, including: Human Services; Health, Science & Technology; Engineering, Manufacturing & Technology; Arts, Communications & Information Systems; Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources; and Business, Management & Administration. Minnesota HOSA – Future Health Professionals was be on hand to provide information to students to start a HOSA chapter at their school. Students involved in HOSA participate in health-science oriented leadership activities, hands-on learning, volunteer and community service and innovative competitive events to become better prepared for college & career.
Adults may participate in an EPIC Influencers event, similar in format to the student event, but designed to help adults who support Central Minnesota high school students in the process of discovering potential career paths via in-depth, interactive conversations with a wide variety of professional representatives. Local industry and educational organizations will be available to answer questions and share information. This event will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Visit www.epic-mn.com for more information about both the student and influencers events.
