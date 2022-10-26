Open House Gave High School Students an Introduction to Husson University

Husson University held an Open House for interested high school students and their family members on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This was an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Husson’s academic programs, faculty, facilities, life in the residence halls and campus life. Those in attendance got to sample all that Husson has to offer. Students and family members who couldn’t attend this past Open House are welcome to attend future Open Houses on November 12, 2022 and April 29, 2023.