Open House Gave High School Students an Introduction to Husson University
Husson University held an Open House for interested high school students and their family members on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This was an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Husson’s academic programs, faculty, facilities, life in the residence halls and campus life. Those in attendance got to sample all that Husson has to offer. Students and family members who couldn’t attend this past Open House are welcome to attend future Open Houses on November 12, 2022 and April 29, 2023.
Bangor, ME, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University held an Open House for interested high school students and their family members on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
“This was an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Husson’s academic programs, our faculty, facilities, life in the residence halls and campus life,” said Michael J. Fox, the University’s vice president of enrollment management. “Open Houses are a great way for high school students to sample all that Husson has to offer.”
Prospective students and their family members checked in at 8:30 a.m. in the Beardsley Meeting House’s Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre). At 9 a.m., event participants moved into the Gracie Theatre to hear some remarks from Husson University President Dr. Robert A. Clark and Fox.
Participants also had the opportunity to hear from two Husson University students. They were Tyler Thompson a student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and Carla Rodriguez, a double major in health sciences/pre-med and psychology.
At 10 a.m. that day, high school students and their family members had the opportunity to attend academic information sessions where they learned about some of the majors available at Husson University. As part of these sessions, students got to meet the friendly Husson faculty and staff who love teaching and helping students navigate campus life.
At the conclusion of these one-hour sessions, participants were able to take a walking tour of campus and attend an informational fair in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. During the tours, high school students and their family members got to see some of Husson’s state-of-the-art technology and facilities.
Following these events, Open House attendees enjoyed a complimentary lunch at the Dickerman Dining Center. Additional campus tours and meetings with faculty members were available following lunch from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
“A Husson education is a real value,” said Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of the University. “We provide a high-quality educational experience at an affordable price. Besides low tuition, our university offers financial aid that reduces the cost of education even further. Last year, Husson University provided our students with nearly $19 million in institutionally funded grants and scholarships.”
Students and family members who couldn’t attend the Open House on October 22, 2022, are welcome to attend future Open Houses on November 12, 2022 and April 29, 2023. To register for a future Open House, visit https://www.husson.edu/about/visit-husson/open-house/.
“This was an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Husson’s academic programs, our faculty, facilities, life in the residence halls and campus life,” said Michael J. Fox, the University’s vice president of enrollment management. “Open Houses are a great way for high school students to sample all that Husson has to offer.”
Prospective students and their family members checked in at 8:30 a.m. in the Beardsley Meeting House’s Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre). At 9 a.m., event participants moved into the Gracie Theatre to hear some remarks from Husson University President Dr. Robert A. Clark and Fox.
Participants also had the opportunity to hear from two Husson University students. They were Tyler Thompson a student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and Carla Rodriguez, a double major in health sciences/pre-med and psychology.
At 10 a.m. that day, high school students and their family members had the opportunity to attend academic information sessions where they learned about some of the majors available at Husson University. As part of these sessions, students got to meet the friendly Husson faculty and staff who love teaching and helping students navigate campus life.
At the conclusion of these one-hour sessions, participants were able to take a walking tour of campus and attend an informational fair in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. During the tours, high school students and their family members got to see some of Husson’s state-of-the-art technology and facilities.
Following these events, Open House attendees enjoyed a complimentary lunch at the Dickerman Dining Center. Additional campus tours and meetings with faculty members were available following lunch from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
“A Husson education is a real value,” said Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of the University. “We provide a high-quality educational experience at an affordable price. Besides low tuition, our university offers financial aid that reduces the cost of education even further. Last year, Husson University provided our students with nearly $19 million in institutionally funded grants and scholarships.”
Students and family members who couldn’t attend the Open House on October 22, 2022, are welcome to attend future Open Houses on November 12, 2022 and April 29, 2023. To register for a future Open House, visit https://www.husson.edu/about/visit-husson/open-house/.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Categories