Nature Photography Exhibition at Husson University’s WBRC Gallery
Bangor, ME, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University is hosting an exhibition of photos taken by artist Ulrike Guthrie, the former president of the Bangor Art Society, at the University’s WBRC Gallery at the Gracie Theatre until December 16, 2022. The exhibition, entitled “CLOSE: A Photography Installation,” focuses on the elements of nature that surround us in Maine. Over 100 of Guthrie’s photographs are on display.
A reception where the artist answered questions and shed some light on her art and processes took place on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the lobby of Husson’s Gracie Theatre, in the Beardsley Meeting House on the University’s campus in Bangor.
“The individuals who joined us at the reception got a better sense of Ulrike’s point of view, her processes and what inspires her,” said Kathi J. Smith, MFA, an associate professor and galleries coordinator in Husson’s College of Science and Humanities. “They also walked away with a stronger appreciation of the natural elements we come in contact with every day in our little corner of Maine.”
“The timing was perfect,” continued Smith. “Sunday’s reception was immediately preceded with a concert by internationally renowned cellist Sujari Britt. The back-to-back combination of these two events created a special afternoon of art and music.”
“This exhibition captures some of the many things I’ve noticed as I move around this small but beautiful corner of Maine. Textures, colors, patterns, as well as the heft and ephemerality of things, are all on display. These sights awaken a sense of joy and wonder in me,” said Guthrie.
She uses an iPhone to capture her subjects. “It’s always in my pocket,” said Guthrie. Artists with connections to Maine who work in a variety of media are invited to be featured at the WBRC gallery. For more information on exhibitions, contact gallery coordinator Kathi Smith at smithk@husson.edu or call her at 207.941.7004. The WBRC Gallery at the Gracie Theatre was made possible through the generosity of WBRC Architects ▪ Engineers and John (’77) and Lynda (’03) Rohman.
The WBRC Gallery is free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is located in the Gracie Theatre, on the campus of Husson University, at 1 College Circle in Bangor, Maine. For additional information, contact Jeri Misler, the managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre by phone at 207-941-7888 or by email at gracietheatre@husson.edu.
