North Carolina Veteran Art Show - The Joel Fund and Heart2Hand
Durham, NC, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Joel Fund and Heart2Hand Veteran artist Lt. Colonel (retired) Bernardine Donato will host a free four-day art exhibit at the Tobacco Wood Brewing Company Durham location.
This art show will contain original pieces created by North Carolina Veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This family-friendly event will showcase art from North Carolina veterans of all backgrounds, art levels, and branches of service. For many veterans, creative expression is one conduit used for processing emotions and personal narratives when sometimes words fail. Meet the Artist Reception on will be on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 from 5 – 7 PM at Tobacco Wood Brewing Company.
The Joel Fund is a local nonprofit dedicated to reconnecting veterans to life at home by using the power of community to engage, educate and encourage veterans and their families. Heart2Hand artist Lt. Col (retired) Bernardine Donato is a Navy and Air Force veteran who served 24 years in the military including two deployments to Operation Desert Storm. Tobacco Wood Brewing Company was started by Mara Shelton and is the first female veteran-owned brewery in North Carolina.
Brooke Dickhart
919-247-9333
www.thejoelfund.org
