Aldelo Announces Integration with the Uber Eats Platform and Aldelo Express POS Platform
Pleasanton, CA, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express POS cloud-based restaurant technology platform, recently added leading delivery service platform Uber Eats to its verified integration partner network. New and existing Aldelo Express POS users can now seamlessly implement, monitor, and manage the third-party services that deliver with Uber Eats through their existing Aldelo Express POS system and cloud back-office environment.
As a growing number of customers move towards on-demand online ordering and digital self-services, Uber Eats offers Aldelo merchants a high-traffic online ordering, payments, and delivery platform to promote and expand their business. For restaurant owners, the release of this integration means enhancing their restaurant’s online visibility, providing familiar online services to new and existing customers, and managing a third-party solution from a single POS interface.
“Aldelo is committed to producing meaningful integrations with leading third-party solution providers that users seamlessly access and operate from existing Aldelo Express POS stations resulting in enhanced operational efficiencies,” says Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations at Aldelo, L.P. “Maintaining a customer-centric approach to our integration selection process, we are excited to formally announce the integration with the Uber Eats platform to our esteemed partners and merchants.”
Merchants manage their POS menus and orders with Uber Eats and Aldelo Express from a single tablet-based POS terminal from anywhere with a Wi-Fi or Cellular Data connection. Orders placed with Uber Eats are instantly synchronized with back-office sales reports, kitchen printers, and kitchen display systems (KDS).
In addition, scheduled and on-demand changes made to Aldelo Express POS menus automatically synchronize to the Uber Eats online marketplace, eliminating redundant manager tasks and immediately informing online customers when specific menu items are “out of stock.” This includes informing customers of current menu specials and limited-time items.
Merchants that choose monthly SaaS, Aldelo Pay or approved Aldelo Partner merchant services implement the integration with the Uber Eats platform at any time, with zero additional fees from Aldelo.
Contact
Aldelo, L.P.Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.aldelo.com
Also, management@aldelo.com
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.aldelo.com
Also, management@aldelo.com
